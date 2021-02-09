Cloudy
McKinnis carries Jackson St. past Southern 57-53

By AP News

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayveous McKinnis recorded 15 points and 15 rebounds and had the clinching free throws with four seconds left to carry Jackson State to a 57-53 win over Southern on Monday night.

Jonas James had 11 points for Jackson State (6-5, 6-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth straight win. Tristan Jarrett added 11 points.

Jayden Saddler had 11 points for the Jaguars (4-8, 4-4). Terrell Williams Jr. added 10 points. Samkelo Cele had five steals.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

