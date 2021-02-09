Cloudy
50.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Johnson leads Alabama A&M past Ark.-Pine Bluff 56-55

By AP News

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Johnson had 22 points, including the game-winning basket on a steal with 22.3 seconds left and Alabama A&M narrowly defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 56-55 on Monday night.

Johnson missed a shot in the lane and the Golden Lions grabbed the rebound but Jalen Johnson ripped it out of his hands and laid it in.

After a Pine Bluff miss, Brandon Powell was fouled with five seconds left. He missed both shots but the Golden Lions couldn’t get up a final shot.

Jevon Tatum had 10 points and eight rebounds for Alabama A&M (6-2, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory.

Dequan Morris had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Lions (3-16, 2-8), whose losing streak stretched to eight games. Shaun Doss Jr. added 11 points. Terrance Banyard had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 