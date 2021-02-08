Sunny
59.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sherfield scores 29 to lead Nevada over Boise St. 73-62

By AP News

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Grant Sherfield had a career-high 29 points as Nevada got past Boise State 73-62 on Sunday.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 17 points for Nevada (14-7, 9-5 Mountain West Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Warren Washington added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Derrick Alston Jr. had 17 points for the Broncos (14-4, 10-3). Emmanuel Akot added 13 points. Mladen Armus had 12 points and eight rebounds.

Nevada defeated Boise State 74-72 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 