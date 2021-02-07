Sunny
Quinnipiac defeats Fairfield 78-63

By AP News

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Luis Kortright and Jacob Rigoni scored 20 points apiece as Quinnipiac beat Fairfield 78-63 on Sunday.

Kortright, a freshman, made 8 of 10 shots for his highest-scoring game. He added a career-high 10 assists for his first career double-double.

Seth Pinkney had 11 points for Quinnipiac (5-6, 3-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Quinnipiac dominated the first half and led 40-24 at the break. The Stags’ 39 points in the second half were a season high for the team.

Taj Benning had 18 points for the Stags (3-13, 3-8). Jake Wojcik added 14 points. Supreme Cook had 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

