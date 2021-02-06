Clear
45.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Troy defeats Georgia Southern 68-56

By AP News

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Duke Miles and Nick Stampley scored 20 points apiece as Troy topped Georgia Southern 68-56 on Friday night.

The 20 points were a season high for Miles, who added eight assists. Stampley also had 11 rebounds.

Zay Williams had seven rebounds for Troy (10-9, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fourth straight game.

Kam Woods, whose 12 points per game entering the matchup led the Trojans, shot only 13% for the game (1 of 8).

Eric Boone had 16 points for the Eagles (11-9, 5-6). Kamari Brown added 13 points.

Zack Bryant, whose 14 points per game entering the contest led the Eagles, shot only 13% for the game (1 of 8).

The Trojans registered their first win in three tries against the Eagles this season. In the most recent matchup, Georgia Southern defeated Troy 63-56 on Jan. 16.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 