Welp lifts UC Irvine past CSU Bakersfield 70-53

By AP News

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp had 16 points and four blocks as UC Irvine stretched its home win streak to eight games, defeating Cal State Bakersfield 70-53 on Friday.

Dawson Baker had 11 points for UC Irvine (10-5, 6-1 Big West Conference).

Cal State Bakersfield totaled 26 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Cameron Smith had seven rebounds for the Roadrunners (11-7, 7-4). Czar Perry added six assists.

Taze Moore, whose 11 points per game entering the matchup led the Roadrunners, had six points on 1-of-7 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

