Wallace scores 33 to carry UTSA past FIU 87-80

MIAMI (AP) — Keaton Wallace had a season-high 33 points as UTSA snapped its eight-game road losing streak, beating Florida International 87-80 on Friday night.

Jhivvan Jackson had 22 points for UTSA (9-9, 5-6 Conference USA). Eric Parrish added eight rebounds. Cedrick Alley Jr. had nine rebounds.

Antonio Daye Jr. had 26 points for the Panthers (9-11, 2-9). Tevin Brewer added 17 points. Dimon Carrigan had 15 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks.

