Late basket by DeJulius leads Cincinnati over Temple

By AP News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — David DeJulius hit a foul shot with 1:58 remaining to give Cincinnati the lead en route to a 63-60 win over Temple on Thursday night.

David DeJulius had a career-high 26 points to lead the Bearcats.

Keith Williams had 15 points for Cincinnati (4-7, 2-4 American Athletic Conference). Jeremiah Davenport added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Damian Dunn had 16 points for the Owls (4-6, 3-6). Jeremiah Williams added 13 points. Khalif Battle had 10 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

