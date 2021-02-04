Clear
Smith scores 22 to lead Chattanooga past W. Carolina 74-67

By AP News

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Malachi Smith had 22 points as Chattanooga defeated Western Carolina 74-67 on Wednesday night.

Darius Banks and David Jean-Baptiste added 18 points apiece for Chattanooga (13-5, 4-5 Southern Conference). KC Hankton had 11 points.

Xavier Cork had 18 points for the Catamounts (8-10, 1-8). Mason Faulkner added 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Matt Halvorsen had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

