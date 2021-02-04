Sunny
Delaware State defeats Lancaster Bible College 81-80

By AP News

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Myles Carter had a season-high 21 points as Delaware State ended its season-opening 11-game losing streak, edging past Lancaster Bible College 81-80 on Wednesday.

Delaware State trailed 80-73 with 2:45 left, but closed on an 8-0 run — with six straight points from Carter.

Pinky Wiley had 17 points and Zach Kent added 11 for Delaware State (1-11). The Hornets forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Jordan Shewbridge had 20 points and six rebounds for the Chargers. Andrew Zentner added 13 points and 13 rebounds, and Grant Sareyka had 12 points.

