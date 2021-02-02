Nolley II scores 20 to carry Memphis over UCF 96-69

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Landers Nolley II had 20 points as Memphis easily beat Central Florida 96-69 on Monday night.

DeAndre Williams had 15 points and five steals for Memphis (10-6, 6-3 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Lester Quinones added 13 points, six rebounds and six assists. DeAndre Williams scored 15 points and Alex Lomax 14.

The 96 points were a season best for Memphis to go along with a season-best 20 steals.

Brandon Mahan had 15 points and six rebounds for the Knights (4-8, 2-7). Darius Perry added 13 points. Darin Green Jr. and Dre Fuller Jr. both had 11 points.

