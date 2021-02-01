Cloudy
LaRavia scores 12 to carry Indiana St. over Bradley 60-57

By AP News
Indiana State's Tre Williams guards Bradley's Ja'Shon Henry in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Terre Haute, Ind. (Joseph C. Garza/The Tribune-Star via AP)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Jake LaRavia scored 12 points with nine rebounds and his layup with 70 seconds left sent Indiana State past Bradley 60-57 on Sunday.

LaRavia’s layup broke a tie at 57 and Bradley missed its last three shot attempts.

Tyreke Key added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Sycamores (9-7, 6-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned their fifth straight win.

Ville Tahvanainen had 17 points for the Braves (9-9, 3-6), who have now lost five straight. Ja’Shon Henry added 14 points and Rienk Mast had 12 points and nine rebounds.

