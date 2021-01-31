Clear
Gipson carries Tarleton State over Utah Valley 70-62

By AP News

OREM, Utah (AP) — Montre’ Gipson had 24 points as Tarleton State topped Utah Valley 70-62 on Saturday night.

Gipson made all 10 of his foul shots. He added six rebounds.

Jonathan Jackson Jr. had 16 points for Tarleton State (4-8, 1-5 Western Athletic Conference), which snapped its six-game road losing streak. Tahj Small added 10 points and eight rebounds. Shakur Daniel had 10 points.

Trey Woodbury had 13 points for the Wolverines (6-7, 4-1). Fardaws Aimaq added nine points, 16 rebounds and five blocks.

The Texans leveled the season series against the Wolverines. Utah Valley defeated Tarleton State 73-60 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

