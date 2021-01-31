Clear
43.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

St. Francis (Pa.) defeats Central Connecticut 62-59

By AP News

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Ramiir Dixon-Conover posted 14 points and seven rebounds as St. Francis (Pa.) narrowly defeated Central Connecticut 62-59 on Saturday night.

Bryce Laskey had 11 points for St. Francis (Pa.) (5-9, 4-6 Northeast Conference). Marlon Hargis added 10 points and seven rebounds. Josh Cohen had seven rebounds.

Karrington Wallace had 11 points for the Blue Devils (3-10, 3-7). Greg Outlaw added 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert