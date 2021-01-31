Mostly clear
42.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Adewunmi lifts SIU-Edwardsville over UT Martin 76-60

By AP News

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Mike Adewunmi had 20 points as Southern Illinois-Edwardsville topped UT Martin 76-60 on Saturday.

Sidney Wilson had 18 points for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (6-6, 4-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Shamar Wright added nine rebounds. Lamar Wright had six points and five blocks.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville posted a season-high 20 assists.

Anthony Thomas scored a season-high 24 points for the Skyhawks (5-10, 3-8). Jaron Williams added 13 points. Ajani Kennedy had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert