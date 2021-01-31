Sunny
51.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Scruggs scores 24 to carry Xavier over Butler 68-55

By AP News

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Paul Scruggs had 24 points as Xavier got past Butler 68-55 on Saturday.

Adam Kunkel had 15 points for Xavier (11-2, 4-2 Big East Conference). Nate Johnson added 14 points. Zach Freemantle had 10 rebounds.

Bryce Nze had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-9, 4-7). Bo Hodges added 11 points and six rebounds. Aaron Thompson had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 