Sisoho Jawara scores 23 to lead Weber St. past Idaho 81-62

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Seikou Sisoho Jawara had a career-high 23 points as Weber State beat Idaho 81-62 on Saturday.

Dontay Bassett had 15 points, four assists and three blocks for Weber State (9-4, 4-2 Big Sky Conference). Isiah Brown added 14 points. Zahir Porter had 13 points.

Gabe Quinnett had 13 points for the Vandals (0-13, 0-10).

Damen Thacker, who was second on the Vandals in scoring coming into the contest with 11 points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).

Weber State defeated Idaho 81-56 last Thursday.

