Broome leads Morehead St. over Tennessee Tech 74-55

By AP News

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Johni Broome had 22 points and 13 rebounds as Morehead State won its ninth straight game, beating Tennessee Tech 74-55 on Saturday.

Skyelar Potter had 15 points for Morehead State (13-6, 10-2 Ohio Valley Conference). James Baker, Jr. added 10 points.

Jr. Clay had 17 points for the Golden Eagles (2-16, 2-9). Shandon Goldman added 11 points and eight rebounds. Keishawn Davidson had six assists.

Tennessee Tech scored 23 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Morehead State defeated Tennessee Tech 57-54 on Jan. 7.

