Greene carries UC Irvine past Hawaii 53-51

By AP News

HONOLULU (AP) — Brad Greene had 18 points and 14 rebounds to carry UC Irvine to a 53-51 win over Hawaii on Friday night, the Anteaters’ seventh consecutive victory.

Green was 9 of 16 from the floor with six offensive boards and five blocks for the Anteaters (9-4, 5-0 Big West Conference).

Casdon Jardine had 14 points for the Rainbow Warriors (4-5, 2-5). James Jean-Marie added 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

