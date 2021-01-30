Clear
Maric scores 17 to carry UALR past Louisiana-Monroe 66-62

By AP News

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Nikola Maric posted 17 points and nine rebounds as Arkansas-Little Rock narrowly defeated Louisiana-Monroe 66-62 on Friday night.

Markquis Nowell had 17 points and six rebounds for Arkansas-Little Rock (9-7, 5-4 Sun Belt Conference). Ben Coupet Jr. added 12 points. Ruot Monyyong had nine rebounds.

Koreem Ozier had 19 points for the Warhawks (4-12, 2-7), who have now lost seven games in a row. Josh Nicholas added 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

