Shelton carries N. Arizona over N. Colorado 68-64

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Cameron Shelton had 21 points as Northern Arizona edged past Northern Colorado 68-64 on Friday night.

Keith Haymon had 12 points for Northern Arizona (5-11, 4-6 Big Sky Conference), which ended its six-game home losing streak. Carson Towt added 10 points. Nik Mains had 10 points.

Matt Johnson II had 20 points for the Bears (8-8, 5-6). Bodie Hume added 16 points and seven rebounds. Daylen Kountz had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com