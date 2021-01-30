Clear
Crowe lifts Cal Poly past CS Northridge 76-70

By AP News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Mark Crowe scored a season-high 21 points as Cal Poly broke its eight-game losing streak, topping Cal State Northridge 76-70 on Friday. Alimamy Koroma added 20 points for the Mustangs. Koroma also had nine rebounds.

Colby Rogers had 15 points for Cal Poly (3-10, 1-6 Big West Conference). Keith Smith added eight assists.

TJ Starks had 19 points for the Matadors (5-7, 1-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Darius Brown II added 18 points. Vante Hendrix had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

