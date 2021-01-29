Martin scores 19, Arizona St ends skid, tops Cal 72-68 View Photo

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Remy Martin scored 19 points and Arizona State did just enough to beat California 72-68 on Thursday night to end a COVID-extended six-game losing streak that dated back to Dec. 13.

Jalen Graham added 12 points and Josh Christopher 11 for the Sun Devils (5-8, 2-5 Pac-12 Conference), whose other conference win came Dec. 3 at Cal. ASU has had five league games games postponed and a nonconference game cancelled.

Matt Bradley, in just his second game back after a five-game layoff for a sprained ankle, scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Golden Bears (7-11, 2-9), who have lost three straight. Andre Kelly added 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Martin sandwiched a pair of layups around a Marcus Bagley basket in a 6-0 surge that finally put ASU up for good, 60-56 with 7:02 to play. Christopher, who made ASU’s only 3-pointers with three in the second half, made it 65-59 with 4:19 left.

Bradley scored 11 of Cal’s last nine points, keeping the game close as ASU missed three free throws in the last 1:40, including the front end of a 1-and-1.

The Sun Devils shot 50% (28 of 56) but were only 3 of 14 from 3-point range and 13 of 20 from the foul line.

Cal only shot 39% but hit seven triples and dominated the glass 43-29, with 15 offensive rebounds.

Arizona State bolted to a 17-5 lead as the Golden Bears started the game shooting 2-of-14. But with the Sun Devils up 25-13 with 6:46 left in the first half the script flipped.

Cal scored nine straight points and turned that into a 17-4 run, taking a 30-29 lead into the break on Kelly’s layup with just less than a minute to go.

The Golden Bears made 8 of 14 shots in the last 6 1/2 minutes while the Sun Devils were 1 of 9. Cal only shot 35% but had a 27-14 rebounding advantage, 12-1 on the offensive glass. Arizona State was 0 for 6 behind the arc.

Cal goes to Arizona on Saturday while Stanford visits Arizona State.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25