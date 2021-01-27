No. 9 Baylor women 82-49 over TCU for another season sweep View Photo

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had 18 points with a career-high 16 rebounds, Moon Ursin scored 21 points and No. 9 Baylor beat TCU 82-49 on Tuesday night, completing another regular-season series sweep against the instate rival Horned Frogs.

The Lady Bears (11-2, 6-1 Big 12) have now handily won their two home games since a 75-71 loss to Iowa State on Jan. 16. That was their first game after a two-week pause because of COVID-19 issues, and ended their 61-game home winning streak.

Along with Smith’s fifth double-double in six games while going 6-of-7 from the field, Ursin had 21 points for her fifth double-digit scoring game in a row. Baylor freshman Sarah Andrews scored 18 points, all in the fourth quarter when the Lady Bears scored 22.

Big 12 assists leader DiDi Richards had six more in 17 minutes for the Lady Bears. But she never returned in the lopsided game after falling to the court with an awkward step only 1:24 into the second half.

Lauren Heard had 14 points to lead TCU (7-7, 2-7), which shot 29.2% (19 of 65). Michelle Berry had 12 points.

Baylor’s Kim Mulkey and TCU’s Raegan Pebley both missed the previous matchup Jan. 2 because of protocols. The head coaches had come into contact with people who tested positive, though both tested negative multiple times before that game. That 74-50 loss by the Frogs was the only game Pebley missed, while Mulkey tested positive two days later and the Lady Bears paused team activity until their loss to Iowa State.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: The Frogs have lost 31 games in a row in the series since 1990, including all 19 games in the nine seasons since joining the Big 12. TCU played its fourth game in nine days, and had won two of the previous three after overcoming a 13-point deficit to beat Texas Tech at home on Saturday.

Baylor: The Lady Bears made 10 of their first 12 field goal attempts, five of those made baskets by Ursin, to jump ahead 22-8 lead in the first 8 1/2 minutes. They had a 9-0 run in the second quarter, and then opened the second half with eight points in a row. While still missing DiJonai Carrington because of COVID-19 protocols, the Lady Bears seem to be back on track with plenty of practice time and three wins overall since that loss to Iowa State.

UP NEXT

TCU hosts West Virginia on Saturday.

Baylor is at Iowa State on Sunday, only two weeks after the Cyclones won in Waco to get in the AP Top 25 poll and atop the Big 12 standings — before splitting two home games last week, a one-point win and an 11-point loss.

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer