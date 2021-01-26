Mostly cloudy
Lipscomb lifts Radford over UNC Asheville 73-63

By AP News

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Xavier Lipscomb had 14 points as Radford beat UNC Asheville 73-63 on Monday.

Lewis Djonkam had 12 points for Radford (11-7, 10-2 Big South Conference). Jordan Hemphill added 11 points and Quinton Morton-Robertson had six rebounds. Dravon Mangum, whose 10 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Highlanders, was held scoreless.

DeVon Baker had 16 points for the Bulldogs (9-8, 8-4). Lavar Batts Jr. added 10 points.

The Highlanders leveled the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. UNC Asheville defeated Radford 76-68 on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

