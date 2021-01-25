Ware scores 36 to lift Morgan St. over Delaware St. 99-83

BALTIMORE (AP) — De’Torrion Ware scored a career-high 36 points off the bench as Morgan State topped Delaware State 99-83 on Sunday.

Lagio Grantsaan had 17 points for Morgan State (8-4, 3-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Troy Baxter added 17 points and three blocks. Malik Miller had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Both teams set season records for scoring during the game. Morgan State scored a season-high 58 points in the first half, while Delaware State scored a season-best 49 second-half points.

Myles Carter had 19 points for the Hornets (0-10, 0-5). John Stansbury added 13 points in his season debut, sitting out nine gams due to injury. Dominik Fragala had 12 points and Shaft Clark 11.

