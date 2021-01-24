Mostly cloudy
Adams carries Jacksonville St. over Austin Peay 76-70

By AP News

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darian Adams hit a tie-tying 3-pointer to start a game-ending 9-0 run and scored a career-high 22 points as Jacksonville State topped Austin Peay 76-70 on Saturday.

Brandon Huffman added 20 points for the Gamecocks (10-5, 6-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Jalen Finch had 11 points,

Terry Taylor had 19 points for the Governors (8-5, 4-3). Jordyn Adams added 18 points. Mike Peake had 17 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

