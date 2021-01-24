Mostly cloudy
45.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Johnson carries Stephen F. Austin past Lamar 102-72

By AP News

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (AP) — Cameron Johnson had 21 points as Stephen F. Austin rolled past Lamar 102-72 on Saturday.

Roti Ware had 17 points for Stephen F. Austin (9-2, 5-0 Southland Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Gavin Kensmil added 17 points. David Kachelries had 13 points.

Lamar totaled 37 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Kasen Harrison had 12 points for the Cardinals (3-11, 2-4). Quinlan Bennett added 12 points. David Muoka had 13 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 