Grant leads Miami (Ohio) over E. Michigan 85-63

By AP News

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had a career-high 28 points as Miami (Ohio) easily beat Eastern Michigan 85-63 on Saturday.

Grant made a career-high six 3-pointers, missing just one and added six rebounds.

Dalonte Brown had 16 points and seven rebounds for Miami (Ohio) (7-4, 4-2 Mid-American Conference).

Miami (Ohio) dominated the first half and led 42-23 at halftime. Both teams set season records for scoring in the first half. The RedHawks’ 42 points marked a season while the 23 points for the Eagles were the fewest of the season.

Drew Lowder had 11 points for the Eagles (4-7, 1-6). Yeikson Montero added eight rebounds.

