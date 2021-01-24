Phillips lifts Texas-Arlington past UALR 66-61

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jordan Phillips recorded 16 points and 10 rebounds to carry Texas-Arlington to a 66-61 win over Arkansas-Little Rock on Saturday.

Sam Griffin had 17 points for Texas-Arlington (8-8, 4-4 Sun Belt Conference). Shahada Wells added 11 points. Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu had eight rebounds and four blocks.

Markquis Nowell had 19 points for the Trojans (8-7, 4-4). Nikola Maric added 13 points and eight rebounds. Ruot Monyyong had nine points, 19 rebounds and four blocks.

The Mavericks registered their first win in four tries against the Trojans this season. In the most recent matchup, Arkansas-Little Rock defeated Texas-Arlington 66-59 on Friday.

