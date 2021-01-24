Cloudy
Murphy’s career-high 28 carry Wofford over Western Carolina

By AP News

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Storm Murphy had a career-high 28 points as Wofford defeated Western Carolina 91-78 on Saturday.

Tray Hollowell had 18 points for Wofford (9-4, 6-1 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Morgan Safford added 15 points. Sam Godwin had three blocks with eight points.

Matt Halvorsen had 19 points for the Catamounts (7-7, 0-5), who have now lost five straight games. Cory Hightower added 15 points. Marcus Thomas had 14 points and Xavier Cork 13.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

