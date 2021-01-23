Cloudy
50.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Kinsey carries Marshall over FIU 89-72

By AP News

MIAMI (AP) — Taevion Kinsey had 22 points and 12 rebounds as Marshall beat Florida International 89-72 on Saturday.

Andrew Taylor added 20 points and six rebounds for the Thundering Herd. David Early scored 14 points for Marshall (9-4, 3-3 Conference USA) and Darius George 10.

Javaunte Hawkins scored a season-high 20 points for the Panthers (8-8, 2-6), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Antonio Daye, Jr. added 18 points, eight rebounds and six assist and Dimon Carrigan grabbed 10 rebounds.

Marshall also beat Florida International 79-66 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 