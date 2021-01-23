Mostly cloudy
50.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Davis scores 21 to lead SMU over UCF 78-65

By AP News

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kendric Davis had 21 points as SMU topped Central Florida 78-65 on Saturday.

Yor Anei had 12 points and four blocks for SMU (8-2, 4-2 American Athletic Conference). Feron Hunt added 11 points and eight rebounds and Emmanuel Bandoumel scored 11.

Darius Perry had 14 points and seven assists for the Knights (3-6, 1-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Brandon Mahan added 13 points and C.J. Walker 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 