Mostly sunny
50.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Telfort carries Northeastern over James Madison 72-63

By AP News

BOSTON (AP) — Jahmyl Telfort had a career-high 23 points, all in the second half, as Northeastern extended its winning streak to seven games, defeating James Madison 72-63 on Saturday.

Shaquille Walters had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Northeastern (8-5, 7-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Tyson Walker added 12 points and five steals. Chris Doherty had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

James Madison scored 32 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Jalen Hodge had 14 points for the Dukes (6-5, 1-1). Matt Lewis added 14 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 