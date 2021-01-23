Mostly cloudy
Ndefo, Drame carry Saint Peter’s over Siena 68-62

By AP News

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — KC Ndefo had 16 points to lead five St. Peter’s players in double figures as the Peacocks defeated Siena 68-62 on Friday night.

Hassan Drame added 13 points for the Peacocks (7-5, 4-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Marty Silvera chipped in 12, Matthew Lee scored 11 and Daryl Banks III had 11.

Jordan King had 21 points for the Saints (6-1, 6-1), whose six-game season-opening winning streak was broken. Manny Camper added 18 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Pickett had seven assists.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

