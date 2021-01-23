Minor lifts Merrimack past Fairleigh Dickinson 76-71

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jordan Minor tied his career high with 20 points plus 13 rebounds as Merrimack narrowly defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 76-71 on Friday.

Mikey Watkins had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists for Merrimack (3-3, 3-3 Northeast Conference). Mykel Derring added 13 points and Jordan McKoy had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Jahlil Jenkins had 19 points for the Knights (2-8, 1-3). Brandon Rush added 16 points and Callum Baker had 10 points.

The Warriors improve to 2-0 against the Knights this season. Merrimack defeated Fairleigh Dickinson 62-51 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com