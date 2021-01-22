Mostly cloudy
Cohen leads St. Francis (Pa.) over Sacred Heart 76-58

By AP News

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Josh Cohen had 11 points and 10 rebounds to carry St. Francis (Pa.) to a 76-58 win over Sacred Heart on Thursday night.

Maxwell Land had 14 points for St. Francis (Pa.) (3-7, 2-4 Northeast Conference), which ended its five-game road losing streak. Ramiir Dixon-Conover added 12 points and six rebounds. Bryce Laskey had 11 points.

Tyler Thomas had 28 points for the Pioneers (4-5, 4-4). Bryce Johnson added nine rebounds. Cantavio Dutreil had nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

