Mostly cloudy
48.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Minor carries Merrimack past Fairleigh Dickinson 62-51

By AP News

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Mykel Derring scored a career-high 19 points and Jordan Minor tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds to lift Merrimack to a 62-51 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday night.

Mikey Watkins added 10 points for Merrimack (2-3, 2-3 Northeast Conference). .Ziggy Reid had seven rebounds.

Brandon Powell had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Knights (2-7, 1-2). John Square Jr. added 11 points.

The teams play again Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 