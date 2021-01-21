Clear
54.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Hughes carries Duquesne over Rhode Island 71-69

By AP News

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Hughes recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds to lift Duquesne to a 71-69 win over Rhode Island on Wednesday night.

Makhel Mitchell had a dunk with 5:05 remaining to give Rhode Island a 67-66 lead but it was the final field goal for the Rams, who led by 17 points late in the first half. Tavian Dunn-Martin made 1 of 2 free throws for Duquesne with 17 seconds remaining and D.J. Johnson was off on a 3-pointers at the other end as time expired.

Chad Baker had 19 points and five assists for Duquesne (4-5, 3-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Marcus Weathers added 12 points.

Mitchell had 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Rams (7-8, 4-4). Fatts Russell added 13 points and six assists, and Antwan Walker had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 