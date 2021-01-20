Clear
Miller scores 20 to carry Utah St. past Colorado St. 83-64

By AP News

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Brock Miller had a season-high 20 points as Utah State extended its win streak to 11 games, defeating Colorado State 83-64 on Tuesday night.

Neemias Queta had 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Utah State (12-3, 9-0 Mountain West Conference). Alphonso Anderson added 12 points. Justin Bean had seven rebounds.

Isaiah Stevens had 16 points for the Rams (10-3, 7-2), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Adam Thistlewood added 14 points. David Roddy had eight rebounds.

