Crutcher carries Dayton past George Washington 67-54

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jalen Crutcher scored 23 points and Dayton got past George Washington 67-54 on Sunday.

Crutcher sank 5 of 7 from 3-point range.

Mustapha Amzil had 10 points and seven rebounds for Dayton (8-3, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), Ibi Watson scored 10 points and Elijah Weaver distributed six assists.

Dayton built a 35-22 in the first half; a season low for the Colonials.

James Bishop had 17 points for the Colonials (3-9, 2-3), Ricky Lindo Jr. added 13 points and eight rebounds and Sloan Seymour scored 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

