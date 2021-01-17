Sunny
Grayson scores 21 to lift Army past Boston U. 76-65

By AP News

Lonnie Grayson had 21 points as Army beat Boston University 76-65 on Sunday.

Josh Caldwell had 17 points for Army (8-3, 4-2 Patriot League), which earned its fourth straight road victory. Tucker Blackwell added 12 points. Jalen Rucker had 11 points.

Javante McCoy had 21 points for the Terriers (1-5, 1-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Sukhmail Mathon added 14 points. Walter Whyte had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Army defeated Boston University 79-59 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

