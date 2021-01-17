St. Hilaire lifts New Orleans over McNeese State 99-84

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Derek St. Hilaire had a career-high 33 points, making seven 3-pointers, as New Orleans beat McNeese State 99-84 on Saturday night.

Damion Rosser had 20 points and 11 rebounds — his fourth career double-double — for New Orleans (3-9, 2-2 Southland Conference). Troy Green added 12 points. Jahmel Myers had five assists.

St. Hilaire and Green have the only two 30-point games for New Orleans this season, Green scoring 34 against Campbell.

The 99 points were a season best for New Orleans, which also achieved a season-high 28 assists.

Keyshawn Feazell tied a career high with 22 points plus nine rebounds and five blocks for the Cowboys (6-7, 0-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. A.J. Lawson added 15 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Carlos Rosario had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

