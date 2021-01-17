Mostly cloudy
Archibald scores 22 to lead Louisiana Tech over UTSA 82-66

By AP News

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Amorie Archibald had a season-high 22 points as Louisiana Tech beat UTSA 82-66 on Saturday night.

Archibald hit 5 of 7 3-pointers and added six rebounds. Isaiah Crawford had 15 points and eight rebounds for Louisiana Tech (11-4, 4-2 Conference USA). Kenneth Lofton, Jr. added 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Keaton Wallace scored a season-high 22 points and had seven rebounds for the Roadrunners (5-8, 1-5). Jhivvan Jackson added 14 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Roadrunners this season. Louisiana Tech defeated UTSA 77-66 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

