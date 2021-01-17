Partly sunny
58.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Williams carries Indiana St. over Illinois St. 73-65

By AP News

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Tre Williams scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to carry Indiana State to a 73-65 win over Illinois State on Saturday.

Cooper Neese had 17 points for Indiana State (5-7, 2-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Tyreke Key added 13 points and seven rebounds and Jake LaRavia had seven rebounds.

DJ Horne had 16 points for the Redbirds (4-7, 1-4), Dusan Mahorcic added 15 points with nine boards and Josiah Strong scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 