Simmons, Hamlet lead North Texas over UTEP 74-65

By AP News

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Zachary Simmons and Javion Hamlet scored 13 points apiece as North Texas topped UTEP 74-65 on Saturday.

Rubin Jones and JJ Murray each added 11 points for the Mean Green (7-5, 3-1 Conference USA). James Reese chipped in 10.

Bryson Williams had 17 points for the Miners. Christian Agnew added 15 points. Souley Boum had 14 points.

North Texas defeated UTEP 63-33 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

