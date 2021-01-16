Sunny
Alvarez carries Mercer over W. Carolina 78-76

By AP News

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Neftali Alvarez had a career-high 24 points as Mercer edged past Western Carolina 78-76 on Saturday. Maciej Bender added 22 points for the Bears. Bender also had seven rebounds.

Leon Ayers III had 17 points for Mercer (8-4, 1-3 Southern Conference). Felipe Haase added nine rebounds.

Mason Faulkner had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Catamounts (7-4, 0-2). Xavier Cork added 13 points. Matt Halvorsen had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

