Sunny
64.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Bryant scores 17 to carry Georgia Southern past Troy 63-56

By AP News

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Zack Bryant came off the bench to score 17 points to carry Georgia Southern to a 63-56 win over Troy on Saturday.

Kamari Brown had 12 points for Georgia Southern (9-6, 3-3 Sun Belt Conference). Eric Boone added five steals.

Zay Williams scored a season-high 24 points plus eight rebounds and three blocks for the Trojans (6-7, 1-3). Kam Woods added 12 points.

Georgia Southern defeated Troy 67-64 in overtime on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 