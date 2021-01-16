Sunny
62.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Pippen scores 22 to carry Kent State past Ohio 89-79

By AP News

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Danny Pippen had 22 points as Kent State beat Ohio 89-79 on Saturday.

Tervell Beck had 18 points for Kent State (6-3, 3-2 Mid-American Conference). Mike Nuga added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Malique Jacobs had 14 points and six rebounds.

Ohio scored 26 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Ben Vander Plas had five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 24 points and had five assists for the Bobcats (7-6, 3-4). Jason Preston added 23 points and 10 assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 