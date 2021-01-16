Cloudy
51.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Levi carries Texas Rio Grande Valley past Dixie State 82-49

By AP News

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Javon Levi posted 12 points and eight assists as Texas Rio Grande Valley routed Dixie State 82-49 on Friday night.

The game marked the Western Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Sean Rhea had 16 points for Texas Rio Grande Valley (7-3). Uche Dibiamaka added 15 points. Chris Freeman had 11 points. Jeff Otchere had six blocks.

The Vaqueros forced a season-high 29 turnovers.

Cameron Gooden had 13 points for the Trailblazers (4-4).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2020 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 